Four companies have applied for the Vigo County casino license; here's a closer look at the proposals

Four companies have submitted applications to the Indiana Gaming Commission to build a casino in Vigo County.

The deadline for applications was on Wednesday. The companies that responded to News 10's request for information about their proposals all feel they're the best fit to be awarded the gaming license belonging to Vigo County.

Here's a look at the companies who responded to News 10 and what they said about their plans.

Full House

In 2018, Full House Resorts testified at the statehouse about bringing a casino to the county. Full House already runs a casino in Rising Sun, Indiana.

They propose a $250 million casino and luxury hotel called American Place. Full House told us it had secured land near the I-70 and State Road 46 interchange. This plan would allow the resort to be visible from the interstate.

On top of gaming amenities, the plan features a greenhouse with two restaurants.

Other information in the proposal:

1,000 slot machines

50 table games

Sportsbook

Solar energy farm

Premier Gaming Group

The Premier Gaming Group says the size of the Terre Haute market is right in its wheelhouse. The company prefers to build in smaller markets located near major cities.

Company President Kevin Preston says even though it's a smaller company, Premier can build casinos with the big boys.

They propose a $100 million investment. The casino would include a spa, rooftop bar, convention space, and a trail and park. They also promise to be a true partner to the community.

Other information from the proposal:

800 slot machines

20 table games

Restaurants

Churchill Downs

The proposal from Churchill Downs is inspired by the Queen of the Wabash moniker.

The group is calling the project "The Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort."

They propose a luxury hotel, with the twin spires sportsbook. It's a nod to the twin spires of the Churchill Downs race track in Louisville, Kentucky. The company believes the project will have a $190 million impact on the community.

In their proposal, the group said it would generate 1,000 construction jobs and 500 permanent jobs.

Other information from the proposal:

1,000 slot machines

50 game tables

125 hotel rooms

Hard Rock

Hard Rock has also applied for a Vigo County license. We've reached out to the company for comment, but our calls were not immediately returned.

We did receive information from the Indiana Gaming Commission on the Hard Rock proposal, however. The render looks the same as the render previously proposed.

The Hard Rock Casino would feature a Hard Rock Cafe, and other restaurants with over 500 food and beverage seats. The company has also proposed entertainment venues for the casino.

Other information from the proposal:

850 slot machines

35 table and poker games

6 restaurants and bars

Why are companies applying again?

The gaming commission previously denied Lucy Luck's application for the casino. This decision reopened the process; however, Lucy Luck appealed the denial ruling.

At the time of the denial decision, the Commission said Lucy Luck did not have an executive team in place to run the casino and said casino operations were not fully funded. A lawyer for Lucy Luck refuted those claims. Local businessman Greg Gibson said his team 'worked their tails off' to make this a reality. He said there was a plan for a team, but that there weren't gaming operations actively happening.

Earlier this week, we reached out to the gaming commission to find out how the appeal could impact the ongoing application process. We still haven't received a response.