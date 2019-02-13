Clear

Four charged in connection to Parke County burglary

Deputies say they believe the suspects had been to the home before, due to the number of items stolen.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A burglary investigation in Parke County landed four people behind bars.

Parke County Deputies said they found Robert and Shannon Farrell burglarizing a home in the Hollinsburg area.

About an hour later, they said they found Zoi Farrell and William Adkins hiding in a basement.

The investigation is ongoing, as all four were booked in the Parke County Jail on burglary and theft charges.

