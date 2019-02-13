Four charged in connection to Parke County burglary

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A burglary investigation in Parke County landed four people behind bars.

Parke County Deputies said they found Robert and Shannon Farrell burglarizing a home in the Hollinsburg area.

About an hour later, they said they found Zoi Farrell and William Adkins hiding in a basement.

Deputies say they believe the suspects had been to the home before, due to the number of items stolen.

The investigation is ongoing, as all four were booked in the Parke County Jail on burglary and theft charges.