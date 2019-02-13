PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A burglary investigation in Parke County landed four people behind bars.
Parke County Deputies said they found Robert and Shannon Farrell burglarizing a home in the Hollinsburg area.
About an hour later, they said they found Zoi Farrell and William Adkins hiding in a basement.
Deputies say they believe the suspects had been to the home before, due to the number of items stolen.
The investigation is ongoing, as all four were booked in the Parke County Jail on burglary and theft charges.
Related Content
- Four charged in connection to Parke County burglary
- West Terre Haute man charged in Sullivan County burglary
- Drug charges and burglary charges; four arrested in multicounty investigation
- Three people arrested in connection with at least 10 Parke County break-ins
- Parke County Sheriff's office has detained suspect in connection to ISP gun theft
- WANTED: Police search for two accused of Parke County home burglary
- Four arrested on drug charges in Parke County
- Crime Stoppers: Two suspects wanted in connection to thefts, burglaries at Futurex Industries
- Illinois man charged in connection to false Amber Alert
- Donation benefits Vigo County park
Scroll for more content...