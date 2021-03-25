Four charged in Vincennes drug bust

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people are facing charges after police say they were involved in possible drug activity.

The Vincennes Police Department says they were serving two search warrants.

One was near the 600 Block of 15th Street, the other was at the Econolodge.

That's when police found several different drugs and items associated with making drugs.

Brian Lentz and Jeddiah Mills were both arrested for dealing drugs.

Amber Leigh Fox and Brandon Hall were also arrested. They both face charges of possession.

Fox was also charged with manufacturing meth.