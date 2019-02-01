Clear

Four arrested in connection to Clay, Putnam, and Parke County burglaries

Several people are behind bars when police responded to a domestic dispute call at a home in Clay County.

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several people are behind bars when police responded to a domestic dispute call at a home in Clay County.

Police arrived at a home on County Road 100 East in Brazil.

That's where police said they found Richard and Nycole Paitson.

While they were talking to the pair, police said they could see illegal drugs and items used to ingest them in plain view.

Police said they also found $3,400 in savings bonds that were stolen from another county.

Both Richard and Nycole were arrested.

Over the course of the investigation, officers found property that was reported stolen.

Those stolen items were linked to a series of thefts in Putnam and Parke Counties.

Police arrested Joshua Pleake and John "JJ" Lawhorn in connection to the burglaries.

If you have any information on the location of any of them stolen items involved in this case, you are asked to either contact the Clay County, Putnam County, or Parke County Sheriff's Offices.

