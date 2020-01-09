Four Wabash Valley towns receive much-needed community grants

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Four Wabash Valley communities will receive $2.5 million for much-needed projects.
The town of Mecca will receive $500,000 to rehabilitate the town's fire station.
Carlisle will get $600,000 and Newport will receive $700,000.
The City of Washington will also receive $700,000 that will go toward replacing the maintenance building at the city's wastewater treatment plant.
