Four Wabash Valley towns receive much-needed community grants

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Four Wabash Valley communities will receive $2.5 million for much-needed projects.

The town of Mecca will receive $500,000 to rehabilitate the town's fire station.

Carlisle will get $600,000 and Newport will receive $700,000.

The City of Washington will also receive $700,000 that will go toward replacing the maintenance building at the city's wastewater treatment plant.