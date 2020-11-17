Four Wabash Valley non-profit organizations can now help children even more

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) --The Lily Endowment gave over 20 million dollars in grant money to non-profit organizations throughout the state of Indiana. The program is called The Youth Program Resilience Fund. Four programs here in the Wabash Valley received the grant money.

Hamilton Center, Terre Haute Children's Museum, Reach Services, and Chances and Services for Youth were the four recipients.

The Chief Development Officer for Hamilton Center said this grant will allow them to help the 3,000 families they serve. She said with this financial boost they'll now be able to be more flexible with their money.

She said they can now buy things like hand sanitizer, phone minutes masks, and other necessities.

CASY Chief Operating Officer Brandon Halleck said they're using the money they received to keep staff employed. So far during this pandemic, CASY said they haven't had to let any staffers go.

The Terre Haute Children's Museum is hoping to help families out with school during this time. They said, "The back and forth the in-school, the out-of-school, the e-learning, remote learning, a-b schedules. These are vulnerable populations and some of them are falling through the cracks."

The said grant money like this can help them to continue to offer services for those students and their families. "It's a quarter of a million dollars that will be coming into the Wabash Valley to help us serve children in this community."

The Children's Museum hopes to use the money to help with staffing costs and cleaning needs.

Reach Services applied for the grant at the very last minute. They were shocked when they found out they were one of the recipients.

Reach services said, "I think I read the email in my office, and I was like 'oh my gosh' and everybody else was like 'what happened, what happened!' so, everybody was really ecstatic that we were awarded money."

Reach services plans to buy new computers and laptops. The organization wants to offer better telehealth appointments.

But all groups said they're very thankful to be getting this grant money, and the money will help meet vital needs in our community.