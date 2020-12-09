Four Wabash Valley counties move into the red with COVID-19 numbers, governor announces new restrictions

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Four of our Indiana counties are now in the COVID-19 red zone.

Those four at Sullivan, Parke, Vermillion, and Daviess. The ret remains orange.

The colors are based on new cases and positivity rates. Red is the most severe.

LINK | LEARN MORE ON THE COLOR CODE BASED RESTRICTIONS HERE

The colors are tied to certain guidelines to try to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

New Restrictions

On Wednesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb enacted several new COVID-19 restrictions that impact the entire state.

Hospitals will be required to reschedule non-emergent procedures that were scheduled to happen from December 16 through January 3.

The governor also announced new restrictions on social gathering sizes based on their color code. Local health departments will not be allowed to grant exceptions.