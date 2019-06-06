Clear
Founder of Terre Haute's Veterans Memorial Museum makes the trip to Normandy for 75th anniversary of D-Day

The founder of Terre Haute's Veterans Memorial Museum makes the trip to Normandy for D-Day anniversary.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

NORMANDY, France (WTHI) - The founder of Veterans Memorial Museum of Terre Haute is in Normandy right now.

News 10 spoke with Mr. Brian Mundell on Thursday.

Mundell made the trek to Normandy to be at the 75th anniversary memorial of D-Day.

This isn't his first time in France

This marks his fifth-time making the more than 4,000-mile journey.

He told us every visit is even more eye-opening.

"There's just something about being there and seeing the places where they fought. Seeing the trees the paratroopers landed in. Seeing the churches they fought around. You know, there's a confessional in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont with bullet holes in it," Mundell said.

Mundell told us it has been an honor meeting the veterans who are in Normandy commemorating this anniversary.

To learn more about the Veterans Memorial Museum of Terre Haute, click here. 

