Founder of Doughmakers holds sale for folks to buy a piece of history

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in Terre Haute had the chance to buy a bit of history Saturday.

One of the Doughmakers founders organized a sale.

Terre Haute was home to a Doughmakers Bake-Ware manufacturing plant back in the 90s and early 2000s.

The sale took place at the Vigo County Fairgrounds all day Saturday.

"This company is really dear to us, and it's just I don't know.. it's like deja vu, you know. Being able to see something that you've put your heart and soul into and to be able to bring it back to life again," said Bette LaPlante, Owner.

If you didn't get to a chance to check things out yet, you still have some time.

The sale will continue through December 8th.