Foul play ruled out as the cause of Sullivan County restaurant fire

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A devastating fire at a Sullivan County restaurant remains under investigation.
The Kat-a-Korner Diner caught fire just before midnight on Wednesday of last week.
News 10 spoke with fire officials.
They told us foul play has been ruled out.
Investigators say it was most likely an accident, but due to the severity of the damage, they may not be able to determine an official cause.
The restaurant's owner hopes to rebuild in the future.
