Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Foul play ruled out as the cause of Sullivan County restaurant fire

A devastating fire at a Sullivan County restaurant remains under investigation.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 4:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A devastating fire at a Sullivan County restaurant remains under investigation.

The Kat-a-Korner Diner caught fire just before midnight on Wednesday of last week.

News 10 spoke with fire officials.

They told us foul play has been ruled out.

Investigators say it was most likely an accident, but due to the severity of the damage, they may not be able to determine an official cause.

The restaurant's owner hopes to rebuild in the future.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Some sun returning!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

County commissioners approved preliminary design for new Vigo County jail

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runner, Informational & Registration Meeting Terre Haute North HS

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

Image

Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train? Part 2

Image

Newton

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Bikes for Tykes totals

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth