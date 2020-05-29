Fostering independence: transportation service assists senior citizens

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- West Central Indiana Economic Development District’s Area 7 transportation helps folks travel around the community.

Residents in Vigo, Vermillion, and Parke counties can use this service. People over the age of 60, individuals with a disability, or those who live in rural parts of the county can use this service. News 10 got to ride along as the bus transported passengers to a local grocery store today.

Mike, the driver, picked me up along with Helen and Mary at Brownstone Manor in Terre Haute. We stopped for one additional passenger, Dave. All were on board for the same destination - Kroger, on the Southside of Terre Haute. Senior citizens can use this service to reach the grocery store, medical or business appointments.

Terre Haute resident Elizabeth Ann Buller has been using the service for nearly 4 years. She uses the service once a week to visit the grocery store. She also takes the bus to her medical appointments.

"It gives you dignity and a very high quality of life, and it's a great support system. It gets you out of the house, and it gets you to where you need to be," Buller said.

It’s door-to-door service. Senior citizens and disabled individuals can give a donation for use of the service. Passengers from rural areas are asked to pay $2. For many, it's transportation that may not be available otherwise.

"People sometimes think they can't get where they need to go, but this is a service that people are still a viable part of the community, because they don't have to depend on somebody else to get them somewhere. They just call us 48-hours in advance and they’re able to get to their appointments,” said Gloria Wetnight, director of Aging and Disabled Services for the West Central Indiana Economic Development District.

All three passengers stalked up on groceries. Buller says the service provides a sense of security and freedom for many passengers.

"It makes you feel good just to get out and be able to be that independent that you can go someplace without asking others to always take you.”

To make an appointment with the service, contact 812-232-2675.