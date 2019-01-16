Foster families and children in Indiana could be getting some help with new state bills

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Child Services is now using federal dollars to expand services for older foster youth...up to age 23.

Plus, Hoosier lawmakers are now considering more than 30 new bills that could help improve the foster system in the state.

We reached out to local child welfare advocate Kristi Cundiff for her reaction to the new legislation.

Cundiff told us Indiana has an alarming rate of children needing homes.

She's optimistic laws before legislators right now will help children and help support foster families better.

"We have been told by outside agencies throughout the United States that Indiana has not the low end of how we are creating permanency for children and how we're supporting out foster children," Cundiff said.

She said she hopes by providing foster parents with more money and more services, foster families will stay in Indiana and help more children.