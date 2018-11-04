Clear

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

Foster parents say the state has taken a big first step in protecting kids with the completion of a Foster Parent Bill of Rights.

Posted: Nov. 4, 2018 5:15 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Foster parents say the state has taken a big first step in protecting kids with the completion of a Foster Parent Bill of Rights.

Indiana lawmakers passed a bill last session that required a group create the bill of rights. Senate Enrolled Act 223 was authored by State Senator Jon Ford.

Senator Ford said of the Foster Parent Bill of Rights completion, “I am proud Indiana now has a Foster Parent Bill of Rights. Foster parents selflessly take in the most vulnerable children in our state and deserve our full support every step of the way.”

The Foster Parent Bill of Rights is made up of five articles: Communication, Safety and Privacy, Support, Collaboration, and Respect.

Foster mom and advocate Kristi Cundiff says she is excited about the progress. Cundiff is the CEO of the Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parent Resources and Advocacy Group. She was one of the people who worked to create the Foster Parent Bill of Rights.

"It will give foster parents their expectation of what we need from them but it will also give the Department of Child Services the expectation of what foster parents need and how they can be supported by the department."

Cundiff says the bill of rights gives foster parents a voice and will be a much needed communication tool for working with the Department of Child Services.

Now, she says the work continues.

"We look to the representatives and we look to the senators to pass legislation that will back what is in the Foster Parent Bill of Rights."

Lawmakers will consider twelve new bills this coming session dealing with foster children.

The Foster Parent Bill of Rights can be found here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Showers moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Indiana State beats USD in 3OT

Image

Paris falls in state tourney

Image

Barr-Reeve wins the state title

Image

Northview volleyball finishes 2nd

Image

Morning fog, then partly sunny. High: 57°

Image

Mari Hulman George, longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway chairman, has passed away

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Sullivan football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high