Clear

Fortnite will stay blocked on Apple's app store for now. But Epic did win one important court battle

Apple will not have to reinstate Fortnite to its app store, at least for now, a federal judge ruled Monday night in a historic legal battle between the iPhone maker and the producer of one of the world's most popular video games.

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 1:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Apple will not have to reinstate Fortnite to its app store, at least for now, a federal judge ruled Monday night in a historic legal battle between the iPhone maker and the producer of one of the world's most popular video games.

The decision means Fortnite players on Apple devices likely won't get access to the game's newest season content, which launches Aug. 27 and requires an update to the game that Apple will not allow onto the app store.

But Fortnite's creator, Epic Games, won what may be a more significant — albeit temporary — respite on Monday that could have ripple effects across the digital media industry.

Under a temporary restraining order issued by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, Apple must not block Unreal Engine, a major game development software suite owned by Epic, from its app store. Epic declined to comment.

In a statement Tuesday, Apple reiterated its claim that Fortnite's ban could be resolved by Epic itself.

"We agree with Judge Rogers that 'the sensible way to proceed' is for Epic to comply with the App Store guidelines and continue to operate while the case proceeds," Apple said. "If Epic takes the steps the judge has recommended, we will gladly welcome Fortnite back onto iOS. We look forward to making our case to the court in September."

The order resolves what had become a growing concern over the future of video games, film and television ever since Apple and Epic went to court earlier this month.

Unreal Engine is a major design platform used to create lifelike and ultra-realistic computer-generated scenes. It's played a central role in video games including PlayerUnknown's "Battlegrounds" and "Borderlands 3," and has provided the backdrops in TV shows such as Disney's "The Mandalorian."

Last week, Apple told Epic that it planned to revoke its ability to distribute the Unreal Engine software on the Apple app store, not merely block players' access to Fortnite.

If Apple were to follow through on its plan, it could hinder developers, film producers and others from getting a critical tool onto Apple devices to create apps and entertainment for consumers, Epic and other developers argued. To bolster its case, Epic submitted a sworn declaration from Microsoft claiming that Apple's plan "will harm game creators and gamers."

On Monday, the judge agreed.

If Apple followed through on its Unreal ban, it would lead to "potential significant damage to both the Unreal Engine platform itself, and to the gaming industry generally, including on both third-party developers and gamers," Gonzalez Rogers wrote in her order. "Epic Games and Apple are at liberty to litigate against each other, but their dispute should not create havoc to bystanders."

The order comes amid a wider legal claim by Epic that Apple's practice of taking a 30% cut of in-app revenues — and blacklisting developers that don't comply — violates US antitrust law. The suit is viewed as a potential landmark case for antitrust enforcement as well as a possible turning point for the wider digital economy, which runs on app stores.

Based on the evidence in the case so far, Gonzalez Rogers wrote in the order, Epic will face a difficult challenge winning its case on the merits. But she acknowledged that there are "serious questions" about Apple's business model, and that Apple's attempt to ban Unreal Engine would have had ripple effects across the video game industry.

During a hearing Monday to consider whether the order was necessary, Gonzalez Rogers raised deep doubts about Apple's app store and its effects on competition.

"The problem is, if you have an iPhone, you can't buy [apps] from anyone else," she said. "You can't. You are limited to buying it from Apple. I can't buy it from Google. i can't buy it from Amazon. There is no competition. And so the question is, without competition, where does that 30 percent [figure] come from — why isn't it 10, 15, 20?"

Apple responded that consumers enjoy plenty of competition, mainly in the market for smartphone ecosystems such as iOS and Android.

Scrutiny over Apple's app store has rapidly mounted this year as software developers and antitrust investigators in Congress and in Europe have zeroed in on the company's app store policies.

While Apple has maintained that its policies are industry standard and meant to ensure a consistent and secure app experience for consumers, critics say Apple's 30% fee and requirements that all in-app payments be run through Apple's payment channels chill competition.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Casey
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 98°
Hot and Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Country Music Weekend

Image

Workforce FIT

Image

Vincennes man arrested on nearly 80 counts of child exploitation and pornography

Image

Big announcements for the Vigo County School corporation

Image

New tactic thieves are using to get into your home, how to avoid being next

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, humid and hot. Heat index near 100° High: 94°

Image

THS-THN Tennis

Image

Ball Trophy Game

Image

League of Women Voters set to hold virtual event

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 223206

Reported Deaths: 8097
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1218775015
Lake13937455
DuPage13909530
Will10830354
Kane10796308
St. Clair4958166
Winnebago4069139
McHenry3620115
Madison360691
Peoria219038
Champaign207820
Kankakee205071
Rock Island202646
Sangamon163737
Kendall158823
Unassigned1463209
McLean113816
LaSalle111539
DeKalb104833
Tazewell9519
Macon85224
Jackson85120
Boone82723
Coles78621
Adams7277
Williamson7169
Randolph6477
Clinton60617
Ogle4595
Morgan44817
Whiteside44418
Grundy4365
Knox4253
Jefferson40231
Monroe40214
Union40023
Effingham3981
Henry3961
Stephenson3686
Bureau3224
Macoupin3013
Vermilion2982
Franklin2931
Cass28711
Iroquois28418
Perry2716
Woodford2423
Marion2340
Warren2300
Jersey2292
Logan2281
Montgomery2238
Lee2181
Douglas1894
Christian1854
Livingston1703
Jo Daviess1662
McDonough16115
Saline1552
Shelby1532
Moultrie1330
Fayette1203
Hancock1161
Carroll1154
White1130
Clark1122
Cumberland1093
Bond1073
Pulaski1061
Greene980
Johnson950
Wabash931
Washington921
Mercer904
Jasper897
Lawrence870
Wayne862
Fulton730
Mason721
Ford702
Piatt700
Menard630
Edgar610
Clay600
Gallatin602
Crawford570
Pike570
Massac560
Richland541
Hamilton420
Scott410
Alexander400
Marshall390
De Witt381
Henderson360
Edwards310
Calhoun220
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown160
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark100
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 87592

Reported Deaths: 3225
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion17593743
Lake8700292
Elkhart538495
Allen4650172
St. Joseph454088
Hamilton3529106
Vanderburgh236117
Hendricks2171110
Johnson1942120
Cass18429
Clark160151
Porter158240
Tippecanoe146413
Madison120167
LaPorte111431
Vigo104615
Howard102661
Bartholomew101350
Floyd99754
Kosciusko98612
Monroe95236
Delaware89753
Marshall85823
Dubois79617
Boone78546
Hancock77741
Noble77330
Warrick69930
Jackson6727
Shelby60728
Grant60130
LaGrange58111
Dearborn55628
Henry55521
Morgan55335
Clinton5216
Wayne49010
Harrison43724
Lawrence41827
White41411
Daviess40723
Putnam4018
Montgomery38821
Decatur37433
Greene33535
Miami3062
Scott30310
Jasper3012
Gibson2884
DeKalb2864
Fayette2828
Knox2793
Franklin26122
Sullivan2585
Jennings25412
Carroll24911
Steuben2463
Ripley2348
Orange21424
Clay2075
Posey2020
Jefferson1983
Fulton1962
Perry19513
Wabash1955
Wells1952
Whitley1926
Washington1901
Starke1897
Tipton17019
Adams1602
Huntington1543
Randolph1506
Spencer1503
Newton13310
Owen1321
Rush1274
Jay1140
Pulaski921
Brown832
Fountain822
Vermillion810
Pike801
Benton760
Martin750
Parke752
Blackford702
Ohio707
Switzerland630
Union570
Crawford550
Warren341
Unassigned0217