Former youth football coach admits to sexually abusing young girls

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Illinois youth football coach has admitted to sexually abusing young girls.
A Clark County judge sentence Gary Finney to a total of 13 years in prison.
Following that, the 60-year-old will be placed on mandatory supervised release from three years to life.
Finney pleaded guilty to two counts related to abusing minors.
Several female victims came forward with allegations.
Casey Police made the arrest last May.
