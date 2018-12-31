Former youth basketball coach files motion to change guilty plea

COLES COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Illinois coach who entered a guilty plea to assault has filed a motion to withdraw his plea.

Barry Wolfe is currently serving a 60-year prison sentence.

He previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault and sexual abuse.

Wolfe wrote a letter to the court in August.

It said he wanted to withdraw his plea.

On Friday, he filed a motion making it official.

Female players made allegations against him.

Wolfe also wants a judge to reconsider his sentence.

There is a hearing set or Thursday, where a judge will set a date to hear from the state on the motions.