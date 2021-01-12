Former middle school teacher and the Vigo County School Corporation sued for sex crime allegations

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former student in the Vigo County school corporation has filed a lawsuit against a former teacher and the corporation with accusations of sex crimes.

The lawsuit was filed against former Woodrow Wilson Middle teacher Jeremy Johnson, along with the corporation for damages on Monday.

According to court documents, the alleged victim claims they were involved in multiple sexual acts with Johnson when the person was a middle school student in 2014.

The complaint goes on to say the Vigo County School Corporation was negligent in failing to prevent the sexual acts. Court documents say before the alleged incident, Johnson had been involved in sexual activity with another employee of the school, on school grounds.

The person making the accusations is asking for an unspecified amount of money for their damages, punitive damages, court and attorney fees.