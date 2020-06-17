Former legislator shares experience with one of the biggest events in Illinois history

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Imagine being able to hear all about one of the biggest events in Illinois history from someone who witnessed it.

Well, now you can.

News 10 sat down with former Illinois state legislator, Roger Eddy.

Eddy was a former Superintendent. In 2009, he quickly shifted gears where he stood as one of the main players in the impeachment trial of Rod Blagojevich.

"I sat in a small school district in Illinois and I ended up in front of an impeachment committee."

With his experience, Eddy released a new book describing the trial.

As a former Superintendent, he tells us the book goes much further than just the trial.

Eddy says the book aims to teach people about the general assembly, breakdown the process of bills becoming law, compare and contrast current situations in politics, and unveil facts about the trial.

Holding the book in hand, he tells us it felt necessary to share his story with the public after witnessing a rare occasion such as this.

"To hold a book that you wrote and to actually read through it, it's quite a nice experience to have after the initial 'you ought to do this' and then you're holding it. People should consider telling their story," said Eddy.

When asked what the experience was like after writing the book, this is what he responded with.

"It was rewarding and it was difficult. Most things that are rewarding are difficult. There is a strong connection between something that is challenging... and something that is rewarding," Eddy shared.

To learn more or purchase the book, click here.

You can also find the book at Barnes & Noble.

