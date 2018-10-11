Clear

Former commissioner behind bars again, this time accused of stealing a cell phone

A Terre Haute man that was already on house arrest has had another run-in with police.

On Wednesday, Terre Haute Police arrested David Decker.

According to court documents, a woman left her cell phone on a counter at a local bank.

Surveillance video shows Decker picking up her phone and putting it in his pocket.

Decker is a former Vigo County commissioner.

He has been on house arrest since June 5th for a number of charges, including domestic battery, invasion of privacy, strangulation, and possession of meth.

During his Thursday court appearance, his bond was revoked.

Decker is in the Vigo County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.

He was also ordered to have a mental health evaluation.

