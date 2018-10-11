VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man that was already on house arrest has had another run-in with police.
On Wednesday, Terre Haute Police arrested David Decker.
According to court documents, a woman left her cell phone on a counter at a local bank.
Surveillance video shows Decker picking up her phone and putting it in his pocket.
LINK | FORMER COMMISSIONER BOOKED FOR METH AND BATTERY CHARGES ON GPS MONITORING UNTIL TRIAL
Decker is a former Vigo County commissioner.
He has been on house arrest since June 5th for a number of charges, including domestic battery, invasion of privacy, strangulation, and possession of meth.
During his Thursday court appearance, his bond was revoked.
Decker is in the Vigo County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.
He was also ordered to have a mental health evaluation.
Related Content
- Former commissioner behind bars again, this time accused of stealing a cell phone
- "Notification overload." Behavioral impacts of cell phones
- Former Vigo County commissioner behind bars...again
- When kids get their first cell phones around the world
- Terre Haute man behind bars, accused of impersonating an officer and stealing guns
- Cell phone left at the scene of a break-in leads police to arrest
- Warrants for cell phone tracking: Better privacy in the digital world or making it harder for police?
- Brazil man behind bars after police say they caught him trying to steal a trailer
- Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand’s Oscar trophy
- Vigo County Commissioner talks about opioid lawsuit