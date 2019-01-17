Former West Terre Haute Police Officer sues the town after being fired

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former West Terre Haute Police officer is suing the town after being fired.

We've been following the case of Jonathan Stevens, Sr.

He was convicted of a misdemeanor for excessive noise.

The original charge was for domestic battery.

The West Terre Haute Town Board voted to dismiss Stevens.

Now we're learning more from the new lawsuit.

Stevens said the police chief made a proposal to board members.

It involved keeping Stevens as an officer if he pleaded guilty to the excessive noise charge.

Stevens also said one of the board members, Chuck Stranahan, had racial bias.

He said that that board member shouldn't have been able to be a part of the dismissal vote.

Stevens wants the court to review the conditions of his dismissal.