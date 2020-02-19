Former Wabash Valley Correctional Facility supervisor faces charges after he was accused of battering an offender

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former correctional officer supervisor at a Sullivan County prison is facing charges after he allegedly battered an inmate.
Officials say an investigation started on February 5 into Jeremy McGlynn. He was a correctional sergeant at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlise.
McGlynn is accused of battering an offender in the prison. Officials say McGlynn was immediately placed on suspension as they started their investigation.
Investigators say they were able to find evidence that supported the battery allegation.
Last Friday, the Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant for McGlynn's arrest.
He was arrested earlier this week on charges of official misconduct and battery. He has since posted bond.
