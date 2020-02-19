Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Former Wabash Valley Correctional Facility supervisor faces charges after he was accused of battering an offender

A former correctional officer supervisor at a Sullivan County prison is facing charges after he allegedly battered an inmate.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former correctional officer supervisor at a Sullivan County prison is facing charges after he allegedly battered an inmate.

Officials say an investigation started on February 5 into Jeremy McGlynn. He was a correctional sergeant at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlise.

McGlynn is accused of battering an offender in the prison. Officials say McGlynn was immediately placed on suspension as they started their investigation.

Investigators say they were able to find evidence that supported the battery allegation.

Last Friday, the Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant for McGlynn's arrest.

He was arrested earlier this week on charges of official misconduct and battery. He has since posted bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Sunny and Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Former Vigo County School Corporation CFO Bruce Perry will receive pay through June - here are the d

Image

This violinist played her instrument as surgeons removed a brain tumor

Image

Rocky Bleier ISU Speaker Series Tilson Auditorium

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Looking for love in all the wrong places: Online romance fraud on the rise

Image

Roots and Boots - April 18th

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 38

Image

Casey-Westfield Newton

Image

South Knox-Vincennes Rivet

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax