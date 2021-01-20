Former WTHI General Manager Dave Bailey passes away at 76-years-old

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The WTHI family is sad to announce the passing of one of our own.

Dave Bailey was the former General Manager of WTHI-TV. He started his career in broadcasting in 1966 while completing his degree at Indiana State University.

He did everything at WTHI from engineering, public relations, to eventually leading our television station along with several radio stations.

Dave Bailey made significant contributions to the community by working with the United Way, Chamber of Commerce, ISU, and Rose-Hulman...just to name a few.

Dave Bailey was 76-years-old.