Former Vincennes Mayor Terry Mooney has passed away

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Former Vincennes Mayor Terry Mooney has died.
News 10 confirmed the news through the Goodwin Funeral Home.
Mooney served as the mayor in Vincennes from 2000 to 2008.
Funeral arrangements are expected to be released on Thursday.
