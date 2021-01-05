Former Vigo County Treasurer files appeal in a contested election result

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's an ongoing election contest taking place locally.

Former Vigo County Treasurer Nancy Allsup has filed an appeal in her case.

In December, a judge ruled that Allsup's challenger should take office. Voters elected Josie Swalls-Thompson to be the county treasurer.

LINK | Josie Swalls-Thompson responds to claims she does not live in Vigo County after being elected treasurer

Allsup challenged the result. She said Swalls-Thompson didn't legally live here - making her unqualified.

A special judge decided the challenge failed, and that Swalls-Thompson was the duly elected treasurer.

Allsup's appeal is currently going through the Indiana appeals court.