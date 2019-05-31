Former Vigo County Sheriff takes over as head of security for Wabash Valley college

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County Sheriff has accepted a position as the head of security at a Wabash Valley college.

On Friday, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College announced Greg Ewing is the new Director of Campus Security.

Ewing was Vigo County's sheriff until he reached his term limit at the end of last year.

He has a 28-year-long career in law enforcement.

A press release from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods says Ewing will be collaborating with local, state, and federal law enforcement...along with emergency response agencies.

He will manage the college's campus safety program, security operations, and the emergency response plan.

Ewing took over the position on May 29.