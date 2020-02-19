Former Vigo County School Corporation CFO Bruce Perry will receive pay through June - here are the details of his severance

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Details are few when it comes to why Bruce Perry left his position as the Chief Financial Officer at the Vigo County School Corporation.

The school corporation sent us the details of his severance agreement.

It shows Perry signed it on January 29. That's 19 days after his final day with the school corporation as the CFO.

Perry has been relieved of his duties, however, he's still on the payroll.

He will receive his normal pay and benefits through June 30 of this year.

The corporation also said it would not contest him filing for unemployment. In exchange for this, Perry agreed not to sue the school corporation.

If Perry severs the agreement in any way, he would have to pay the entire package back to the school corporation.

It should be noted that Perry's salary last year was more than $135,000, according to online public records.

Perry's last day with the school corporation was January 10. His departure comes around the time the corporation announced an additional $3 million was discovered in its operating cash balance.

The school corporation said it will not comment any further about Perry's departure.

The legality?

Some of you have asked whether it was legal for the school corporation to reach its separation agreement with Perry before getting the school board's approval.

The board has yet to vote on it.

News 10 spoke with a school law attorney. This lawyer has represented hundreds of school districts across Indiana.

We've been told what the school corporation has done is legal.

Ratification or approval from school boards of agreements like these are most often done after the fact - or after the settlement is reached.

The attorney said this is done all of the time.

The school corporation told us the Perry separation agreement will go before the board at a future meeting. No exact date has been set yet.