Former Vigo County Prosecutor's Office employee will face one count of criminal conversion

Holly Silver, a former employee with the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office will only face one count of criminal conversion.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 12:45 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:57 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a case we first told you about in May.

According to court documents, Silver, who was the director of child support at the time, used a county-owned credit card for personal use.

Detectives say that happened 13-times between December of 2018 and May of 2019.

Silver admitted to using the card on occasion, but would always include a personal check to pay for the charges.

A special prosecutor was brought in to review the case.

According to online court records, she was appointed a public defender. She will be back in court on November 21. 

