Former Vigo County Prosecutor's Office employee will face one count of criminal conversion

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a case we first told you about in May.

Holly Silver, a former employee with the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office will only face one count of criminal conversion.

According to court documents, Silver, who was the director of child support at the time, used a county-owned credit card for personal use.

Detectives say that happened 13-times between December of 2018 and May of 2019.

Silver admitted to using the card on occasion, but would always include a personal check to pay for the charges.

A special prosecutor was brought in to review the case.

According to online court records, she was appointed a public defender. She will be back in court on November 21.