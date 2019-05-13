Clear

Former Vigo County judge Jerry Kearns dies at 83

A man dedicated to practicing law in the community passed away this past weekend.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 12:21 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 12:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Former Vigo County judge and state lawmaker, R. Jerome "Jerry" Kearns, died Saturday.

Kearns practiced law for more than 50 years in Vigo County. He dedicated his time serving as a Vigo County judge, state legislator, deputy prosecutor, and public defender.

He was a member of the Terre Haute Bar Association and the American Legion Post 104. Kearns graduated from Wiley High School and served in the United States Army for six years. He attended Indiana State University, Xavier, and Louisville School of Law. 

Visitation for Kearns will be held on Thursday, May 16 at DeBaun Springhill Chapel from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Mass will be held at Saint Joseph University Parish on Friday, May 17 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations can be made to either Saint Joseph Parish or the Terre Haute Humane Society.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Cooler than normal
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spring is Here , keep moving!

Image

"It changes you. You're a different person." Breast cancer survivor speaks out

Image

Young chefs graduate from cooking program

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Surviving Glenn Home

Image

Police make arrest in apartment shooting

Image

Mostly cloudy, mild and calm. High: 62°

Image

MVC Track Final Day

Image

Rose falls in HCAC title game

Image

Mother's Day Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017