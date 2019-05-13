Former Vigo County judge Jerry Kearns dies at 83

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Former Vigo County judge and state lawmaker, R. Jerome "Jerry" Kearns, died Saturday.

Kearns practiced law for more than 50 years in Vigo County. He dedicated his time serving as a Vigo County judge, state legislator, deputy prosecutor, and public defender.

He was a member of the Terre Haute Bar Association and the American Legion Post 104. Kearns graduated from Wiley High School and served in the United States Army for six years. He attended Indiana State University, Xavier, and Louisville School of Law.

Visitation for Kearns will be held on Thursday, May 16 at DeBaun Springhill Chapel from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Mass will be held at Saint Joseph University Parish on Friday, May 17 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations can be made to either Saint Joseph Parish or the Terre Haute Humane Society.