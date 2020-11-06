Former United Methodist Village south campus going up for auction

LAWRENCEVILLE, Il. (WTHI) - The property will head to the auction block on December 3rd. Among the buildings been sold is the quarter of a million square foot nursing home.

Zane Parrott of Parrott Real Estate and Auction says, "It's just like walking into any nursing home around here. It's good floors, good doors, you know good power, and everything along those lines. It's a lot nicer of a building than what a lot of people give it credit for."

The building may be what most people think of when they think of the former United Methodist Village south campus. But there are 74 units also heading for sale. Those units are made up of houses and apartments. Many of which still have folks living in them.

Parrott says, "If a local real estate investor or an absentee third party from a different state purchases it, we anticipate those tenants will get to stay in their home."

Folks will also have the chance to bid on their own property.

The entire campus had to be subdivided by the city. Making it easier for individual sale.

The sale was originally part of a bankruptcy case. However, that is no longer the case.

Parrott says, "We got that done a couple of weeks ago and I think that's been a big sigh of relief for not only the UMV but for the tenants as well. I think that kind of eases their concern of kind of quote-unquote the fire sale."