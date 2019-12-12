Former United Methodist Village property to be put up for auction

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - These days things are quiet at the former Methodist Old Folks Home in Lawrenceville. Built in the early 1900's the building has been this way for over a year. But that soon will change.

Zane Parrott of Parrott Real Estate and Auction explains, "Here in southern Illinois these complexes are pretty few and far between. The last time we dealt with something of this amount of square footage was the Lawrenceville high school."

Parrott Real Estate and Auction will be auctioning off the roughly 23-acre complex. While many see the historic building on Cedar street there is a lot more at stake.

Parrott says, "The McCue center. It's a 33 apartment complex that is on the south half of the complex. There is single-family homes. There is thirteen of those. There is also a maintenance barn. Several quadplexes, triplexes, and fiveplexes."

Accounting for a total of 74 units that will be auctioned off. Before that happens the complex will be subdivided.

Parrott explains, "We're hoping that stays local and has some sort of property manager or the tenants themselves purchase the property, the homes that they're in. We hope by doing that, that a lot of the income will stay local."

Parrott is in charge of the auction of the former UMV complex. He says it is important to him to make sure something good comes out of the sale.

Parrott says, "Let it be apartments, an Amazon fulfillment center, storage lockers, anything along those lines. We're trying to keep this building up and running. The Lawrenceville high school since it closed, of course as you know it has caught on fire, and it is an eyesore for Lawrence county. And we're hoping to avoid that with this."

The real estate auction is planned for February.