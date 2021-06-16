Former Terre Haute police officer takes plea in domestic battery case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Terre Haute Police officer has taken a plea deal in a domestic battery case.

Jeremy Bales has entered a guilty plea to disorderly conduct. Under the agreement, the court will dismiss a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.

The charges came after an off-duty incident at Bales' home.

Bales will serve one year, 180-days of informal probation, and 40 hours of community service.

Bales also agree to and has already resigned as a Terre Haute police officer.