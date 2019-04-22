Former Terre Haute business owner that faces 90 charges may not face any jail time under an agreement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Terre Haute business owner facing 90 criminal charges may not have to spend one day behind bars.

Robert Durr is the former owner of Durr's Towing.

In 2015 he was arrested for 90 criminal counts, ranging from corrupt business influence to auto theft and perjury.

LINK | PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE WORKING TO SEIZE FINANCIAL PAYMENTS FROM FORMER TOW COMPANY OWNER

Now, the state has offered a pretrial diversion agreement.

What that means is if Durr follows the agreement, all charges will be dropped without any prosecution.

Parts of the agreement include paying those back he reportedly stole from, maintaining a job, and not committing any more crimes.

If he fails to meet the conditions of the agreement within a year, Durr would be eligible for a trial.