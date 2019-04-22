TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Terre Haute business owner facing 90 criminal charges may not have to spend one day behind bars.
Robert Durr is the former owner of Durr's Towing.
In 2015 he was arrested for 90 criminal counts, ranging from corrupt business influence to auto theft and perjury.
LINK | PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE WORKING TO SEIZE FINANCIAL PAYMENTS FROM FORMER TOW COMPANY OWNER
Now, the state has offered a pretrial diversion agreement.
What that means is if Durr follows the agreement, all charges will be dropped without any prosecution.
Parts of the agreement include paying those back he reportedly stole from, maintaining a job, and not committing any more crimes.
If he fails to meet the conditions of the agreement within a year, Durr would be eligible for a trial.
Related Content
- Former Terre Haute business owner that faces 90 charges may not face any jail time under an agreement
- Former towing business owner facing 90 charges after lengthy investigation
- West Terre Haute man faces rape charges
- Goodwill in Terre Haute celebrates 90 years
- Man facing charges following late night crash in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute woman facing drug charges after traffic stop
- Two Terre Haute residents face federal drug charges
- Terre Haute businessman facing money laundering and corrupt business practice charges
- Softball game continues tradition by honoring Terre Haute business owner
- Business owner and former reserve deputy both face charges in corrupt business case