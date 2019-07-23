Clear

Former Terre Haute Resident victim of Hit-and-Run

Former Terre Haute resident, John Mundell, died after a hit-and-run accident last Thursday in Sherwood, AK.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

SHERWOOD, AK (WTHI) - John Mundell, 59, died on Monday in Sherwood, Arkansas from injuries he sustained in a hit-and-run accident while cycling.

The accident occurred around 8:00 p.m., according to the Sherwood Police Department. Police have not identified the driver. 

Mundell, formerly of Terre Haute, was an avid cyclist. He moved to Arkansas 20 years ago, but his brothers, Jimmy and Mark, and his mother, Patty, still reside in Terre Haute. Mundell and his brothers often participated in the “Ride Across Indiana” bike ride.

Jimmy Mundell said he plans to continue cycling, but his brother, Mike, was more apprehensive. 

“Cycling is so fun, but it’s also a risk,” Mark Mundell said.

The family hopes Mundell’s death will remind cyclists and drivers of the importance of abiding by the laws of the road.

“Cyclists have the right to share the roadway,” Kimberly, John’s wife, said.

The couple got married in May. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support the family during this time. Kimberly said her husband always took the necessary precautions to ensure he stayed safe on the road.

“He wore a helmet. He had lights on the front and back of his bike,” Kimberly said.

Jim Mauriello of Crossroads Cyclery said accidents happen and cyclists must be prepared.

“It’s very important that everyone become aware what the laws are and that we have to share the roads with cyclists,” Mauriello said.

His advice to cyclists: “Look at the driver. Make sure they see you and always, always expect that they don’t.”

