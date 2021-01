TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've been able to confirm a new COVID-19 vaccine site is coming to the Haute City Center Mall in Terre Haute.

Vigo County Health Officer Dr. Darren Brucken told News 10 the automative section of the old Sears building will be used as a vaccination site.

The Health Department plans to run the clinic six days a week, for seven hours a day.

Dr. Brucken says money from the CARES Act will be used to pay the rent.

They hope to open the clinic in early February.