Former SMWC President Sister Barbara Doherty passes away

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Former Saint Mary-of-the-Woods President Sister Barbara Doherty has passed away.

She was president of the college for almost 15-years.

People at Saint Mary's told us she set a tremendous influence on everyone. They told us once she got sick, she remained an active part of the Sister's of Providence.

"So many students and colleagues have said 'you know she was a mentor for me.' And I'm not even sure Barbara knew that about herself," Sister Dawn Tomaszewski told us.

Sisters of Providence wants to remember Sister Barbara Doherty for the down to Earth person they say she was.