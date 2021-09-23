Former Rockville cop sentenced after stealing pain meds from deputy

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Rockville cop was sentenced after he was caught stealing prescription drugs.

We first reported around a year ago, 43-year-old Derek Cerny was charged with theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Indiana State Police says Cerny stole five pain killer tablets from a Parke County deputy, who had a prescription for the medication following back surgery.

Cerny was sentenced after a bench trial to one year of probation.

He faced similar accusations during his 15 years as a Vigo County deputy. Charges against him were dismissed after he completed drug court.