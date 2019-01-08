Former Rockville Correctional Facility employee charged with official misconduct

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation into official misconduct lands one man behind bars.
On Friday, Rockville Correctional Officers served a warrant for Michael Wilkey.
Wilkey is a former employee t the Rockville Correctional Facility.
Details of the investigation were not released, however, Wilkey was charged with official misconduct.
