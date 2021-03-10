Former Rockstar employees to come back to serve you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Dairy Queen former Rockstar employees came back to serve you on Wednesday.

Former employees from the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s came back to show off their skills.

They were volunteering at Dairy Queen on Davis Drive in Terre Haute.

Dairy Queen is donating 20% of the Wednesday proceeds to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

Owners tell us this all started with a former employee commenting on a Facebook post.

They add they are glad to have 12 employees back today.

"Just come in and have fun with us. We're ready to have a great day with everyone,” Owner, Monica Derickson said.

The former employees were working from 11-8 P.M. on Wednesday.