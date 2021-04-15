Former Parke Heritage Booster Club treasurer charged with theft

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former treasurer for a local school's booster club has been arrested on a theft charge.

Indiana State Police arrested 46-year-old Patrica Hanks, of Rockville.

Hanks was the treasurer of the Parke Heritage Booster Club from August of 2018 through February of this year.

An investigation into Hanks started in January. During the investigation, Indiana State Police learned Hanks failed to deposit money for the booster club into the proper bank account.

Hanks allegedly pocketed over $9,000.

She is currently in the Parke County Jail on a theft charge.