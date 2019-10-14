Former NCIS director, and ISU alum talks with local students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University students had the chance to receive an inside look at the Naval criminal justice system.

The school welcomed Dave Brant. He is an ISU alum.

He's also the former director of NCIS or the Naval Criminal Investigation Service.

Brant shared the inner workings of his career with students.

He says he wants to encourage students to explore all of their options in the criminology field.

"Take advantage of the resources here. Not only your professors, your teachers, your advisors, and the actual content but your friends, your peers and understand what others are thinking and doing and how you can learn and tie that with where you didn't go with your career," Brant said.

NCIS has become widely known in pop culture thanks to the popular CBS show with the same name.