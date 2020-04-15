Former Linton mission demolished

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The former Roosevelt Mission building in Linton has been demolished.
News 10 first brought you the news of the deteriorating property in February.
Falling bricks from the building caused a gas leak at that time. The property was brought down to keep the community safe.
The building was demolished on April 9 and 10.
Crews are still cleaning up the area.
