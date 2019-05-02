Clear

Former Indiana first lady continuing brain cancer fight

Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh is continuing treatments nearly a year after being diagnosed with the same type of malignant brain tumor that killed Sen. John McCain.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 12:41 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh is continuing treatments nearly a year after being diagnosed with the same type of malignant brain tumor that killed Sen. John McCain.

Bayh sat between her husband, former Gov. Evan Bayh, and their twin sons during Wednesday’s Indiana Statehouse memorial service for his father, former Sen. Birch Bayh.

The Bayhs say 59-year-old Susan has undergone multiple surgeries and radiation and immunotherapy treatments in fighting the malignant glioblastoma discovered in May 2018.

Evan Bayh says his wife is looking better and the family is optimistic about her health.

Susan Bayh previously underwent brain surgery in 2015 to remove a benign tumor. She says she appreciates the many prayer letters she’s received from the people of Indiana.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Hands-on teaching at Richland County Middle School

Image

More showers and storms. High: 74°

Image

Sam Steimel

Image

Northview baseball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute restaurant donates $20,000 to Boys and Girls Club

Image

Terre Haute based company celebrates 80th anniversary

Image

Rose Show puts projects on display

Image

Commissioners approve new jail location, now what?

Image

Hey Kevin in a hotdog suit

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says