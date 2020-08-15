Former Illinois governor dies

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Former Illinois Governor James Thompson has died.

Known as Big Jim, Thompson is the state's longest serving chief executive.

Thompson died friday night while at a Chicago hospital while recovering from heart problems.

He was 84 years old.

Thompson was a republican.

He was first elected in 1976 and served 4 terms.

Current Governor JB Pritzer and former Governor Pat Quinn both released statements about his passing.

Governor Pritzker said in part, "he will be remembered and revered as one of the titans in the history of state government."

Quinn said, "the people of Illinois owe a permanent debt of gratitude to Gov. James R. "Big Jim" Thompson."

There is no word yet regarding funeral arrangements.