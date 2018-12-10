Clear

Former IU basketball star Eric Anderson dead at 48

Eric Anderson, a prominent member of the Indiana Hoosiers basketball team from 1988 to 1992, has died at the age of 48.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 9:00 AM
Posted By: WTTV

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Eric Anderson, a prominent member of the Indiana Hoosiers basketball team from 1988 to 1992, has died at the age of 48.

Anderson had been a former Mr. Basketball for the state of Illinois in 1988 before starting his college career with Indiana.

In his senior season with Indiana, the Hoosiers made it to the Final Four in Minneapolis before losing to eventual champions Duke in the semi-final game.

Anderson was a 1988 McDonald’s All-American, 1989 Big 10 Freshman of the Year, a 1991 All Big Ten selection, and the 1992 West Regional Most Valuable Player.

Anderson finished his career at IU with 1,715 points and 825 rebounds.

He spent 2 years with the New York Knicks of the NBA from 1992 – 1994.

His cause of death is unknown a this time.

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4indy.com

