Former Greene County trustee facing theft, misconduct charges

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Greene County official is facing theft and official misconduct charges.

On Wednesday, Indiana State Police arrested Stephen Durham. Durham is a former Greene County Center Township Trustee.

The alleged crimes took place between January 1, 2016, to December 31, 2018.

Police say over the course of the investigation, they learned over $58,557 of funds had been misappropriated for purchases that did not go to or have any benefit to Greene County Center Township or its residents.

Durham was arrested and is currently in the Marion County Jail.

He is facing charges of official misconduct of a public servant and theft.