Clear

Former Greene County trustee facing theft, misconduct charges

On Wednesday, Indiana State Police arrested Stephen Durham. Durham is a former Greene County Center Township Trustee.

Posted: Nov 25, 2020 6:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Greene County official is facing theft and official misconduct charges.

On Wednesday, Indiana State Police arrested Stephen Durham. Durham is a former Greene County Center Township Trustee.

The alleged crimes took place between January 1, 2016, to December 31, 2018.

Police say over the course of the investigation, they learned over $58,557 of funds had been misappropriated for purchases that did not go to or have any benefit to Greene County Center Township or its residents.

Durham was arrested and is currently in the Marion County Jail.

He is facing charges of official misconduct of a public servant and theft.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
A Nice Thanksgiving
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast

Image

Local business makes $1,000 donation to Catholic Charities

Image

Here's how you can help the feline rescue

Image

Local catering company is getting folks ready for turkey day

Image

Isolation among the elderly during the holiday season may affect your loved one’s mental health

Image

The person elected as Vigo County auditor will not take the position

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Storm Team's David Siple take a look back at Thanksgiving history

Image

Prosecutor's office says police action shooting earlier this month was justified

Image

COVID-19 impacts Richland County high school renovation project

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 674089

Reported Deaths: 12261
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2871246389
DuPage42201754
Will36082532
Lake34915612
Kane29870449
Winnebago17843248
McHenry13332150
Madison13291229
St. Clair12340255
Champaign1031652
Sangamon938390
Peoria8388124
Rock Island8152121
Kankakee799996
McLean786950
Tazewell616992
Macon6121117
Kendall583342
LaSalle5687127
DeKalb471445
Adams449046
Boone364230
Vermilion355344
Whiteside3510100
Williamson332777
Coles316058
Clinton303556
Ogle266026
Knox259956
Grundy253916
Effingham252518
Jackson250334
Henry245313
Stephenson231834
Marion228344
Livingston209521
Randolph205924
Morgan204734
Macoupin198817
Bureau198337
Monroe193144
Franklin187422
Christian177640
Lee172224
Jefferson170859
Woodford158926
Iroquois153325
Logan152412
McDonough151339
Fayette146328
Fulton131910
Douglas126916
Shelby125824
Jersey114923
Union112026
Montgomery105819
Saline105122
Crawford10509
Jo Daviess101816
Warren100620
Carroll100124
Perry96820
Pike96623
Bond93610
Lawrence92410
Hancock90412
Cass90021
Moultrie82810
Wayne82432
Greene77426
Clay75817
Clark74519
Edgar73315
Piatt7215
Ford69821
Mercer67710
Richland67419
Johnson6653
Mason64916
Washington6112
Jasper60511
De Witt58814
Cumberland58013
White5648
Massac5112
Wabash4918
Menard4211
Pulaski3862
Hamilton3663
Marshall3625
Unassigned3620
Brown2983
Henderson2610
Alexander2482
Schuyler2431
Putnam2360
Calhoun2250
Scott2230
Stark2183
Edwards2123
Gallatin1803
Hardin1310
Pope791
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 306538

Reported Deaths: 5435
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion41953849
Lake26872453
Allen17621295
Elkhart16905219
St. Joseph16524223
Hamilton12696167
Vanderburgh9552115
Tippecanoe844927
Porter813785
Johnson6231165
Vigo597979
Hendricks5944156
Monroe530349
Clark504077
Madison4858121
Delaware4820103
LaPorte457194
Kosciusko455739
Howard334975
Warrick319572
Floyd311477
Bartholomew308462
Wayne301367
Cass295831
Marshall293744
Grant262949
Noble249846
Hancock246551
Boone240254
Henry240237
Dubois234631
Dearborn215730
Jackson212633
Morgan204443
Gibson181725
Knox181419
Shelby178254
Clinton177821
Lawrence174047
DeKalb172829
Adams166422
Wabash158020
Miami157814
Daviess154643
Fayette147733
Steuben143513
Jasper142111
Harrison141824
LaGrange140129
Montgomery139027
Whitley133412
Ripley128114
Decatur124643
Huntington123510
Putnam123027
Randolph120719
Wells120428
White120321
Clay119822
Posey119616
Jefferson116216
Scott103219
Greene101353
Jay96413
Starke90621
Sullivan88916
Fulton83518
Jennings83214
Spencer8198
Perry81521
Fountain7738
Washington7417
Franklin68626
Carroll67913
Orange66628
Vermillion5993
Owen5987
Parke5606
Newton55312
Tipton55226
Rush5317
Blackford51912
Pike50318
Pulaski37710
Martin3515
Benton3362
Brown3353
Crawford2881
Union2671
Switzerland2555
Warren2382
Ohio2307
Unassigned0266