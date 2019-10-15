Former Greene County coach faces charges for child sex crimes, sexual battery, public indecency

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Greene County coach is facing charges...and online court documents say there's now a warrant for his arrest.
News 10 obtained court documents that were filed on Tuesday against Terry Gilmore.
Those documents list charges of attempted child seduction, attempted sexual battery, public nudity, and public indecency.
According to the documents, three families allege Gilmore exposed himself to girls at his pizza shop.
They claim the girls found Gilmore naked at the restaurant on multiple occasions.
Documents say Gilmore was the golf coach at Bloomfield High School and Junior High at the time of the incidents.
Court documents say the superintendent fired Gilmore as a coach in August.
The documents went on to say Gilmore told police the girls were lying.
We've reached out to the superintendent of Bloomfield Schools. He told us he would have a response on Wednesday.
