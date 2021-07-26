Former Evansville mayor picked as Indiana United Ways leader

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former mayor of Evansville has been picked as the temporary leader of the Indiana United Ways organization.

The group that helps coordinate the 44 local United Ways across the state says Jonathan Weinzapfel will serve as interim president and chief executive officer through the end of 2021.

Weinzapfel says United Way groups stepped up tremendously during the COVID-19 pandemic to raise and distribute money to families in need and assist the state's nonprofit organizations.

Weinzapfel served eight years as Evansville's mayor and was the Democratic nominee for state attorney general in the 2020 election, losing to Republican Todd Rokita.