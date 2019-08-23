Clear

Illinois State Trooper with Clark County ties killed in the line of duty

An Illinois State Police trooper with Wabash Valley ties has died.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 10:23 PM
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois State Police trooper with Wabash Valley ties has died.

Officials say 33-year-old Nicholas Hopkins was shot while serving a warrant early Friday morning in East St. Louis.

He was a 10-year veteran of the Illinois State Police.

Hopkins previously worked for the Casey, Illinois Police Department.

Illinois State Police say the shooting happened while the SWAT team was serving a warrant at a home.

Three people were arrested, but it is unclear if the shooter was one of those three.

ISP Director Brendan Kelly says this is the first Illinois State Police SWAT team member killed in 20 years.

The Casey Police Department, along with several other agencies have expressed their condolences.

Statement from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker

“Today the entire state mourns the loss of ISP South SWAT Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, a young man who dedicated 10 of his 33 years on this earth to protecting the people of Illinois. It is the most courageous among us who choose a life of risk so their communities can go about their lives in peace. The state of Illinois stands with Trooper Hopkins’ family and the entire Illinois State Police family as they grieve the loss of another heroic officer.”

Statement from the Clark County Sheriff's Office 

"Sheriff Bill Brown and the staff of the Clark County Sheriff's Office is deeply saddened by the death of Trooper Hopkins. Nick, as we knew him, previously lived in Casey and Marshall and worked very closely with our Office. Nick and his family were close with our families. After Nick's transfer to another ISP District he continued to be a permanent presence with us and we were always communicating our work and family stories. We are saddened to lose a professional brother and the sadness is deepened because Nick was a great Trooper and more importantly a great friend. We thank Trooper Hopkins for his dedication to the residents of Clark County, and the professionalism he gave while serving our residents. Please join us in praying for his wife, children and his entire family. Godspeed Nick, we love you!"

