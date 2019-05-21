Former Cayuga clerk-treasurer receives probation, ordered to pay restitution after guilty plea of theft

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information in a case against a former Cayuga clerk-treasurer.

Sami Dillon will serve five years on probation.

A judge also ordered her to pay almost $53,000 in restitution.

LINK | FORMER CAYUGA CLERK-TREASURER FACES FEDERAL CHARGES

Dillon entered a guilty plea to 'theft concerning a program receiving federal funds.'

A condition of the probation includes 200 hours of community service.

Investigators said she stole cash utility payments that should have been deposited in the town's account.

LINK | 15 GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES IN INDIANA FACE PUBLIC CORRUPTION CHARGES

They also accused her of adjusting her utility accounts to lower balances.