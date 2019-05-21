Clear

Former Cayuga clerk-treasurer receives probation, ordered to pay restitution after guilty plea of theft

Dillon entered a guilty plea to 'theft concerning a program receiving federal funds.'

Posted: May. 21, 2019 12:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information in a case against a former Cayuga clerk-treasurer.

Sami Dillon will serve five years on probation.

A judge also ordered her to pay almost $53,000 in restitution.

LINK | FORMER CAYUGA CLERK-TREASURER FACES FEDERAL CHARGES

Dillon entered a guilty plea to 'theft concerning a program receiving federal funds.'

A condition of the probation includes 200 hours of community service.

Investigators said she stole cash utility payments that should have been deposited in the town's account.

LINK | 15 GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES IN INDIANA FACE PUBLIC CORRUPTION CHARGES

They also accused her of adjusting her utility accounts to lower balances.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Showers and storms on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Power outage closes Good Samaritan Medical Center

Image

Troopers respond to Parke County crash

Image

AAA estimates nearly 43 million Americans plan to travel for Memorial Day weekend.

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Millions of Americans battle alcohol addiction

Image

Student Field Sculpture Wars June 1st Sullivan County Airport

Image

Scattered showers possible. Cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 66°

Image

THN Baseball

Image

North Vermillion softball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts