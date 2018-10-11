Former Cayuga clerk-treasurer faces federal charges

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The former clerk-treasurer of Cayuga faces federal charges, accused of stealing money from the town.
Sami Dillon faces a charge of theft concerning programs that receive federal funds.
It's the same charge that was filed against Franklin Fennell and Frank Shahadey.
The federal government believes Dillon shorted her own bills to low balances.
It was also alleged Dillon failed to make deposits of funds of town utility bills.
Dillon is one of 15 public officials who was recently indicted.
